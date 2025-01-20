Narrow Escape: AICC Secretary Injured in Kerala Road Incident

P V Mohanan, the Secretary of the All India Congress Committee responsible for Kerala, and his driver were injured in a road accident early Monday morning in the district near Pala, according to police reports.

The mishap happened around 2.30 a.m. on the Pala - Ramapuram road. The vehicle was on its way to Kochi Airport when it swerved to evade a head-on collision with another vehicle, as per party sources.

The abrupt maneuver led to the car losing control and skidding off the road. Both Mohanan and his driver were quickly admitted to a private hospital in Pala, and their injuries are reported as non-serious. Mohanan was heading to Kochi Airport for a flight to Goa, sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)