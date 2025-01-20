Left Menu

Narrow Escape: AICC Secretary Injured in Kerala Road Incident

P V Mohanan, AICC Secretary for Kerala, and his driver suffered injuries in an early morning car accident near Pala. The incident occurred while en route to Kochi Airport. The vehicle swerved to avoid a collision, causing it to veer off the road. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:02 IST
Narrow Escape: AICC Secretary Injured in Kerala Road Incident
  • Country:
  • India

P V Mohanan, the Secretary of the All India Congress Committee responsible for Kerala, and his driver were injured in a road accident early Monday morning in the district near Pala, according to police reports.

The mishap happened around 2.30 a.m. on the Pala - Ramapuram road. The vehicle was on its way to Kochi Airport when it swerved to evade a head-on collision with another vehicle, as per party sources.

The abrupt maneuver led to the car losing control and skidding off the road. Both Mohanan and his driver were quickly admitted to a private hospital in Pala, and their injuries are reported as non-serious. Mohanan was heading to Kochi Airport for a flight to Goa, sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025