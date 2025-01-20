Trump's Second Term: Inauguration Amidst Political Intrigue

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated for his second term as the President of the United States in a ceremony filled with political significance and global attention.

The inauguration, usually a day characterized by tradition and ceremony, will also see Trump signing a series of executive orders on topics like border security and fossil fuel production.

Breaking from convention, Trump has invited several foreign leaders and high-profile supporters to the event, emphasizing the global focus on this political milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)