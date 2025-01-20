Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: Inauguration Amidst Political Intrigue

Donald Trump will be inaugurated for his second term as U.S. President, marking a significant political comeback. The event will involve a series of executive orders focusing on border security and fossil fuel production. Numerous high-profile guests and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

Updated: 20-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:38 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated for his second term as the President of the United States in a ceremony filled with political significance and global attention.

The inauguration, usually a day characterized by tradition and ceremony, will also see Trump signing a series of executive orders on topics like border security and fossil fuel production.

Breaking from convention, Trump has invited several foreign leaders and high-profile supporters to the event, emphasizing the global focus on this political milestone.

