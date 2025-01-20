Left Menu

AAP Leader Questions BJP MP's Astonishing Asset Growth

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj accused BJP's Parvesh Verma of an alarming asset increase, citing a 2,915% rise in movable assets and an 11,488% income surge over five years. He criticized BJP's portrayal of Verma as an ideal leader, amidst upcoming elections in Delhi between AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:24 IST
AAP Leader Questions BJP MP's Astonishing Asset Growth
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a press conference on Monday, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj took aim at BJP's Parvesh Verma, raising alarming questions about his assets. Bhardwaj highlighted a significant increase in Verma's declared assets, particularly movable assets soaring from Rs3.2 crore to Rs96.5 crore—a whopping 2,915% growth in five years.

Emphasizing the stark figures, Bhardwaj noted that Verma's income also saw a dramatic leap, surging by 11,488% over five years, from Rs17 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs19.7 crore this year. Bhardwaj criticized BJP's depiction of Verma as a model politician, saying, "If Trump knew about this quick wealth accumulation, he might have invited Verma to his oath ceremony."

In the context of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Bhardwaj also commented on Yogi Adityanath's involvement, suggesting that his rallies could reveal secrets to similar financial boosts. As Delhi faces a three-way electoral battle on February 5 between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress, the political stakes are high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025