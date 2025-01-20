AAP Leader Questions BJP MP's Astonishing Asset Growth

At a press conference on Monday, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj took aim at BJP's Parvesh Verma, raising alarming questions about his assets. Bhardwaj highlighted a significant increase in Verma's declared assets, particularly movable assets soaring from Rs3.2 crore to Rs96.5 crore—a whopping 2,915% growth in five years.

Emphasizing the stark figures, Bhardwaj noted that Verma's income also saw a dramatic leap, surging by 11,488% over five years, from Rs17 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs19.7 crore this year. Bhardwaj criticized BJP's depiction of Verma as a model politician, saying, "If Trump knew about this quick wealth accumulation, he might have invited Verma to his oath ceremony."

In the context of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Bhardwaj also commented on Yogi Adityanath's involvement, suggesting that his rallies could reveal secrets to similar financial boosts. As Delhi faces a three-way electoral battle on February 5 between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress, the political stakes are high.

(With inputs from agencies.)