AAP Leader Questions BJP MP's Astonishing Asset Growth
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj accused BJP's Parvesh Verma of an alarming asset increase, citing a 2,915% rise in movable assets and an 11,488% income surge over five years. He criticized BJP's portrayal of Verma as an ideal leader, amidst upcoming elections in Delhi between AAP, BJP, and Congress.
- Country:
- India
At a press conference on Monday, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj took aim at BJP's Parvesh Verma, raising alarming questions about his assets. Bhardwaj highlighted a significant increase in Verma's declared assets, particularly movable assets soaring from Rs3.2 crore to Rs96.5 crore—a whopping 2,915% growth in five years.
Emphasizing the stark figures, Bhardwaj noted that Verma's income also saw a dramatic leap, surging by 11,488% over five years, from Rs17 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs19.7 crore this year. Bhardwaj criticized BJP's depiction of Verma as a model politician, saying, "If Trump knew about this quick wealth accumulation, he might have invited Verma to his oath ceremony."
In the context of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Bhardwaj also commented on Yogi Adityanath's involvement, suggesting that his rallies could reveal secrets to similar financial boosts. As Delhi faces a three-way electoral battle on February 5 between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress, the political stakes are high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Predicts CBI Raid Amidst Delhi Election Tensions
Tariq Anwar Condemns BJP's Controversial Remarks Amidst Delhi Elections
Congress Gears Up for Delhi Elections: Dikshit's Challenge
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Confident of AAP Victory Amidst Political Showdown
Delhi Elections: BJP Vows to Deliver 'Conflict-Free Government'