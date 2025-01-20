AAP's Stronghold in Delhi: Gopal Rai Speaks on BJP's Challenge
Gopal Rai, a senior AAP leader, asserts that the BJP cannot sway Delhi voters from AAP, highlighting the party's ongoing efforts and past achievements. Despite corruption allegations, Rai is confident of AAP's success, criticizing BJP's promises and doubting Congress's impact in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Gopal Rai, a senior leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, staunchly believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fail to attract voters away from AAP in the upcoming elections. Rai, who has been instrumental in the party's strategy, emphasized that people prefer AAP's governance over others.
He accused the BJP of hypocrisy, pointing out that they are now promising free services they once criticized AAP for offering. Rai noted that Delhiites are wise and will unify against the BJP, voting for AAP to avoid a divided mandate which might inadvertently empower the BJP.
Despite facing a triangular contest and corruption allegations against AAP leaders, Rai remains optimistic. He highlighted AAP's developmental work, from infrastructure to education, as proof of their commitment, stating that such efforts will positively influence election outcomes. AAP expects to exceed previous poll successes.
(With inputs from agencies.)