Controversy Surrounds Life Sentence in Kolkata Rape-Murder Case
The BJP criticized the life sentence for Sanjoy Roy in the R G Kar rape-murder case, calling it a travesty of justice. They argue for an appeal and investigation into the role of Kolkata officials, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in evidence tampering.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned a Kolkata court's life imprisonment verdict in the R G Kar rape-murder case as a 'travesty of justice'. The party insists that justice must not only be delivered but also perceived as being done, highlighting their concerns over the legal proceedings.
Amit Malviya, BJP's IT department head and West Bengal's organisational co-incharge, has called for an appeal against the judgment. He also demands that investigative agencies probe the involvement of former Kolkata commissioner and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in allegedly destroying vital evidence related to the case.
Sanjoy Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court ruled the crime as not 'rarest of the rare', warranting a life sentence instead of capital punishment. The case, investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), initially sparked widespread protests across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
