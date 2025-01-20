Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Bihar's Caste Census and NDA's Double-Engine Governance

Tejashwi Yadav accuses the NDA of neglecting Bihar while Rahul Gandhi labels the state’s caste census as fake. JDU counters by emphasizing achievements under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, sparking intense political discourse over reservation policies and alleged malpractices.

Updated: 20-01-2025 16:35 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, accusing it of step-motherly treatment towards Bihar. Yadav criticized the dual governance model as plagued by crime and corruption, noting the NDA's longstanding rule without addressing Bihar's special status or flood relief needs.

Simultaneously, Congress's Rahul Gandhi denounced Bihar's caste census as fraudulent during the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' event in Patna. Highlighting the importance of an accurate caste census for national policy-making, Gandhi vowed that Congress would push for a genuine census and expansion of reservation limits in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In response, Janata Dal United leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, emphasizing the economic benefits of the recent caste census. He challenged Gandhi to recognize Congress's insufficient actions during its 55-year rule concerning reservation and caste census initiatives, highlighting a political tug-of-war over these sensitive issues.

