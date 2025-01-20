Left Menu

TikTok's Influence on German Public Opinion: A Political Ripple

TikTok users in Germany are less critical of authoritarian regimes like China and Russia and more skeptical about issues like climate change and vaccines, compared to consumers of traditional media. A recent poll highlights the platform's potential role in disseminating disinformation, impacting young voters' political opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A recent survey by Allensbach reveals that German TikTok users are less likely to view China as a dictatorship, question Russia's actions in Ukraine, and trust in vaccines' efficacy, compared to those engaging with traditional media. The study suggests TikTok's role in shaping skewed perspectives among its younger audience base.

Conducted for a foundation aligned with Germany's Free Democrats, the poll aligns with concerns over TikTok's influence in spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation. This has become a hot topic amid ongoing debates in the U.S. about banning the Chinese-owned app due to national security risks.

The trend has political ramifications as young voters, primarily TikTok's demographic, lean towards Germany's far-right AfD. The survey contrasted different media consumers, noting that traditional media viewers better recognize the West's support for Ukraine and skepticism towards misinformation from China and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

