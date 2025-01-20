Transgender Candidate Claims Harassment in Kalkaji Elections

Rajan Singh, the Aam Janata Party's aspiring candidate from Kalkaji, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of harassment, particularly during the filing of nomination papers. Singh, a transgender person, claims their nomination papers were torn by AAP members, prompting the Delhi High Court to order the Delhi Police to investigate within 24 hours.

Singh expressed ongoing distress to ANI, attributing the intimidation to AAP leaders and alleged inaction by the Delhi Police. The High Court responded to these grievances by issuing a notice and demanded a police report within 48 hours. Despite the challenges, Singh succeeded in filing their candidacy before the Returning Officer.

The legal proceedings, initiated by advocate Subhash Chandra Budhiraja, further necessitate a response from the Delhi Police. Allegations include intimidation by rival candidates' henchmen, with Singh calling for immediate police protection. AAP's Atishi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress' Alka Lamba are key contenders in the February 5 election, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)