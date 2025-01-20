Trump's Return and Global Tensions

In a world waiting with bated breath, Donald Trump's return to the White House signals a period of potential upheaval. China watches with cautious optimism, keen on avoiding another trade war while fostering economic ties with the U.S., as highlighted by Vice President Han Zheng's engagements in Washington.

Amidst international tensions, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas offers a temporary reprieve for Gaza's residents, who are beginning to rebuild their lives. The streets of Gaza witnessed jubilant scenes as hostages were freed, echoing a wider hope for sustained peace across the Middle East.

The landscape of global politics shifts further as U.S. President Joe Biden issues pre-emptive pardons against potential retaliations from Trump, preserving the legacies of key figures like Mark Milley and Anthony Fauci, while legal drama unfolds in the UK with shock guilty pleas in a major murder case.

