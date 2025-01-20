Assembly Speaker's Health Scare Prompts Urgent Medical Aid

Vasudev Devnani, the Rajasthan assembly speaker, experienced a health scare while attending the All India Presiding Officers Conference in Bihar. He was swiftly taken to a hospital in Patna, prompting an urgent response from his family.

In light of Devnani's unexpected illness, SMS Medical College principal Dr. Deepak Maheshwari and registrar Dr. Girdhar Goyal, along with Devnani's son, Mahesh, are en route via aircraft to Patna to provide support and medical expertise.

Dr. Maheshwari reported that following a phone call with the speaker, Devnani's condition appears stable. Plans are underway for his possible transfer back to Jaipur once his health assessment concludes.

