Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Sparks Debate

President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue an order targeting birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents without legal immigration status. Citing the 14th Amendment, the order would halt automatic citizenship. Enhanced vetting and screening of illegal immigrants are also proposed.

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to take a controversial step by issuing an order that aims to end birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to undocumented parents. According to an incoming White House official, this move challenges the traditional interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

The official indicated during a briefing that the government would cease recognizing automatic citizenship for these children, a policy that could have far-reaching implications for immigration law. This initiative aligns with Trump's broader agenda to tighten immigration controls.

Additionally, the incoming administration plans to intensify the vetting and screening process for illegal immigrants. This step is seen as part of a broader strategy to address immigration concerns and reinforce national security measures, though it is bound to spark legal and public debates regarding constitutional rights.

