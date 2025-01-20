Left Menu

Historic Reins: Trump Returns to The White House

Donald Trump returns to the presidency, overcoming past adversities. His inauguration marks the Republicans' stronghold over Washington and signifies potential shifts in US policies. Key events include a private meeting with the Bidens, the ceremonial activities, and Trump's planned actions on energy and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:38 IST
Historic Reins: Trump Returns to The White House
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, who navigated impeachments, criminal charges, and assassination attempts, is set to be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. This ceremony ushers in a new era with Republicans taking unified control of Washington, aiming to restructure the nation's institutions.

The inauguration, initially planned outdoors but moved indoors due to freezing temperatures, includes a preinaugural meeting with Joe Biden at the White House, underscoring traditional peaceful power transition rituals. The day features a ceremonial luncheon with notable guests and culinary delights, emphasizing historical continuity.

As Trump prepares to sign measures to boost domestic oil production and curb inflation, tensions linger among asylum hopefuls at the US-Mexico border, uncertain about policy changes. Meanwhile, key figures from Trump's previous administration are poised to return, setting the stage for a consequential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025