Historic Reins: Trump Returns to The White House

Donald Trump, who navigated impeachments, criminal charges, and assassination attempts, is set to be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. This ceremony ushers in a new era with Republicans taking unified control of Washington, aiming to restructure the nation's institutions.

The inauguration, initially planned outdoors but moved indoors due to freezing temperatures, includes a preinaugural meeting with Joe Biden at the White House, underscoring traditional peaceful power transition rituals. The day features a ceremonial luncheon with notable guests and culinary delights, emphasizing historical continuity.

As Trump prepares to sign measures to boost domestic oil production and curb inflation, tensions linger among asylum hopefuls at the US-Mexico border, uncertain about policy changes. Meanwhile, key figures from Trump's previous administration are poised to return, setting the stage for a consequential term.

