Debate Erupts Over Life Imprisonment Verdict in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Key political figures in India discuss the court's life imprisonment sentence of the RG Kar rape-murder convict. Aaditya Thackeray supports the decision, while Mamata Banerjee and Sukanta Majumdar express dissatisfaction, advocating for capital punishment and a deeper investigation respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:10 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackrey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI) - In the wake of a court sentencing a convict to life imprisonment for the heinous RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, reactions from political leaders have been mixed. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed support for the decision, equating the severity of a rape convict to that of a terrorist.

Conversely, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the life sentence, arguing that the Kolkata Police would have ensured a death penalty had they been in charge. She claimed past successes of the police in securing swift capital punishments in similar cases.

Adding another perspective, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for a deeper probe, suggesting possible involvement of more than just the convicted individual. He voiced the public's disbelief that the crime was perpetrated by only one person, hinting at claims made by the convict about others' involvement.

