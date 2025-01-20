Left Menu

Putin Cheers on Trump's Inauguration with Optimism for US-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th US president. Putin expressed hope for renewed relations and emphasized Russia's interest in a lasting peace settlement in Ukraine. This dialogue marks potential for improved diplomatic interactions between the two nations.

Putin Cheers on Trump's Inauguration with Optimism for US-Russia Ties
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States. Putin voiced optimism for a rejuvenation of US-Russia relations during a video conference with Russia's Security Council, coinciding with Trump's inauguration.

Putin remarked on Trump's intentions to rebuild direct contacts with Russia, which had been curtailed by the preceding administration. He acknowledged Trump's stance on preventing global conflict, expressing support for these initiatives and formally congratulated the US president-elect.

Furthermore, Putin addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring Moscow's openness to negotiations aimed at a sustainable peace agreement, one that would consider Russia's strategic interests. This development signals a potential thaw in diplomatic affairs between the two nations.

