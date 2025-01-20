Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Handling of Bangladeshi Infiltration

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray challenged the BJP's ten-year governance on failed actions against Bangladeshi infiltrators and questioned their decision to send rice to Bangladesh amidst hindrances facing Hindus. He also remarks on the responsibility of Home Minister Amit Shah following the alleged Bangladeshi attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:38 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Handling of Bangladeshi Infiltration
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has raised questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's decade-long inability to address the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators. He accused the BJP-led Central Government of sending rice to Bangladesh even as Hindus allegedly faced persecution there.

Expressing skepticism towards Mumbai Police's suspicion that the attacker of actor Saif Ali Khan is a Bangladeshi, Thackeray criticized the BJP for purported oversight, stating, "The central and state governments are both under BJP control. This signifies a failure of their administration. How many infiltrators have they apprehended in the past decade?"

An incident involving the alleged Bangladeshi attacker occurred at actor Saif Ali Khan's residence, resulting in the actor sustaining injuries. The accused, apprehended in Thane, is reportedly from Bangladesh's Jhalokati district. Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, expressed gratitude for the actor's recovery amidst widespread public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025