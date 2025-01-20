Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Handling of Bangladeshi Infiltration

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has raised questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's decade-long inability to address the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators. He accused the BJP-led Central Government of sending rice to Bangladesh even as Hindus allegedly faced persecution there.

Expressing skepticism towards Mumbai Police's suspicion that the attacker of actor Saif Ali Khan is a Bangladeshi, Thackeray criticized the BJP for purported oversight, stating, "The central and state governments are both under BJP control. This signifies a failure of their administration. How many infiltrators have they apprehended in the past decade?"

An incident involving the alleged Bangladeshi attacker occurred at actor Saif Ali Khan's residence, resulting in the actor sustaining injuries. The accused, apprehended in Thane, is reportedly from Bangladesh's Jhalokati district. Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, expressed gratitude for the actor's recovery amidst widespread public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)