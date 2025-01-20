Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Shakeup: Veterans Step Down

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team asked senior career diplomats, including John Bass, to resign ahead of his inauguration. This move aligns with Trump's goal of reshaping U.S. foreign policy and government control. The ousted diplomats have served under both parties, raising concerns over national security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump has initiated significant changes within the diplomatic ranks as his transition team requested the resignation of more than a dozen senior career diplomats. This strategic move aims to realign the diplomatic corps as Trump prepares to implement his foreign policy vision.

Among the prominent figures stepping down is John Bass, the acting undersecretary for political affairs, responsible for managing policy across multiple continents. The departures, first reported by the Washington Post, mark a substantial reorganization within the State Department's hierarchy.

Trump's approach seeks to establish a diplomatically compliant workforce, pivoting from traditional protocols under prior administrations. With controversial policies on the horizon, experts predict these changes may redefine America's global interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

