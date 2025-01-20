Trump's Diplomatic Shakeup: Veterans Step Down

President-elect Donald Trump has initiated significant changes within the diplomatic ranks as his transition team requested the resignation of more than a dozen senior career diplomats. This strategic move aims to realign the diplomatic corps as Trump prepares to implement his foreign policy vision.

Among the prominent figures stepping down is John Bass, the acting undersecretary for political affairs, responsible for managing policy across multiple continents. The departures, first reported by the Washington Post, mark a substantial reorganization within the State Department's hierarchy.

Trump's approach seeks to establish a diplomatically compliant workforce, pivoting from traditional protocols under prior administrations. With controversial policies on the horizon, experts predict these changes may redefine America's global interactions.

