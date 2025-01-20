Left Menu

Tug of Words: AAP's 'Blank Book' Sparks Political Clash in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a 'blank book' to mock the BJP's unfulfilled promises ahead of Delhi elections. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized BJP for not delivering on promises since 2014. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of misinformation and boasted about government developments.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a bold step in the political landscape as it unveiled a 'blank book' titled 'Delhi Mein BJP Ki Uplabdhiyan' aimed at lampooning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged unfulfilled electoral promises.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took the stage at a press conference, asserting that BJP had failed to uphold its promises made in the 2014 elections and thereafter. In response, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of spreading misinformation and challenged them to showcase concrete developments under the Modi government's tenure.

Amid the fiery exchange, the book by AAP details the BJP's unkept pledges, criticizes PM Modi's governance, and humorously suggests citizens should support the government by paying taxes. Meanwhile, Sachdeva countered with a list of infrastructural achievements, showcasing expressways, memorials, and transport system improvements in Delhi under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

