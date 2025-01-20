Ceasefire Challenges: Gaza's Fragile Peace Process

The Gaza ceasefire agreement, orchestrated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., is already encountering obstacles as evidenced by Sunday's delayed start and incidents on Monday with Israeli troops firing at approaching Palestinians. This reflects the ongoing mutual distrust and tension underlying the fragile deal.

To address these issues, Qatar and Egypt have established a communications hub to manage any problems, involving officials dedicated to maintaining peace between the two adversaries locked in repeated conflicts. According to Majed Al-Ansari, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, ceasefire agreements in war zones are inherently challenging and susceptible to abrupt changes.

Despite an initial delay relating to the release of hostages, the ceasefire eventually commenced, leading to an emotional exchange of prisoners. Israeli public opinion remains skeptical, as evidenced by political resignations, but diplomats hope the ongoing release of hostages will foster positive momentum and support for the deal.

