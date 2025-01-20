FBI Leadership: Paul Abbate Steps Down Amid Transition

Paul Abbate, who served as the deputy director of the FBI and briefly stepped into the role of acting director following Christopher Wray's departure, has retired, according to an agency official.

As Abbate exits, it remains uncertain who will next fill the role of acting director at a pivotal time of leadership transition. The FBI awaits the U.S. Senate's confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump's pick for director, Kash Patel.

This change in leadership occurs during a critical period for the bureau, which is adjusting to new priorities under the incoming administration.

