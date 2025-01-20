BJP & AAP Clash Over Controversial Comments

The BJP ignited a controversy on Monday by accusing AAP leader Rituraj Jha of disrespecting the Sikh community with controversial remarks about Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. This accusation emerged amidst escalating tensions between the political rivals.

In a swift rebuttal, AAP defended Jha, slamming BJP for its alleged mistreatment of Sikhs over the years. BJP spokespersons Sardar RP Singh and Impreet Bakshi urged an apology from Jha for allegedly equating the Sikh minister with Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

The contentious remarks came amid a TV debate, stirring political fervor ahead of crucial elections in India's capital. While BJP calls for accountability, AAP accuses the ruling party of failing to handle immigration lawfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)