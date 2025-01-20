Left Menu

BJP & AAP Clash Over Controversial Comments

The BJP accused AAP's Rituraj Jha of insulting the Sikh community through comments on Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding an apology. AAP defended Jha, counter-alleging BJP's history of abusing Sikhs. The controversy arises ahead of upcoming elections in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:12 IST
BJP & AAP Clash Over Controversial Comments
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP ignited a controversy on Monday by accusing AAP leader Rituraj Jha of disrespecting the Sikh community with controversial remarks about Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. This accusation emerged amidst escalating tensions between the political rivals.

In a swift rebuttal, AAP defended Jha, slamming BJP for its alleged mistreatment of Sikhs over the years. BJP spokespersons Sardar RP Singh and Impreet Bakshi urged an apology from Jha for allegedly equating the Sikh minister with Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

The contentious remarks came amid a TV debate, stirring political fervor ahead of crucial elections in India's capital. While BJP calls for accountability, AAP accuses the ruling party of failing to handle immigration lawfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025