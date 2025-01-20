Trump's Return: A Historic Inauguration Amidst Political Challenges

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, a comeback marked by surviving impeachments and criminal charges. His inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking it as a significant occasion, calling for continued civil rights progress.

During his speech, Trump promised executive actions to address issues like immigration, inflation, and energy production. He also echoed campaign rhetoric, highlighting grievances and signaling a shift in domestic and foreign policy directions.

The event saw bipartisan support for some of Trump's initiatives but also underscored existing political divides. Despite controversies, Trump pledged to usher in a 'golden age' for the nation, sparking applause from supporters and skepticism from opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)