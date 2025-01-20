Global Leaders React to Trump's Second Term

Global leaders have shared their reactions to Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, emphasizing their hopes for strengthened partnerships and collaborative efforts with the U.S. under his leadership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended Trump's decisive nature and anticipated the 'peace through strength' policy to bolster American leadership globally. Similar sentiments were echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expectantly spoke of raising the U.S.-Israel alliance to greater heights.

The leaders universally acknowledged their nations' aspirations to work closely with the Trump administration across various issues, including peace efforts, defense objectives, and economic collaborations.

