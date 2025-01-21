Trump's Diplomatic Shakeup: Restructuring the State Department

In a radical restructuring move, President Donald Trump's transition team has directed over a dozen senior career diplomats to vacate their roles as the new administration aims to shape its foreign policy and realign the diplomatic corps, according to two U.S. officials.

On assuming office, Trump has embraced efforts to overhaul federal government operations, with the State Department as a focal point. Sources indicate that the agency's No. 3 official, John Bass, is among those stepping down, as first reported by the Washington Post.

With ambitions to implement an 'America-First' foreign policy, Trump aims for a diplomatic workforce that aligns with his objectives. Meanwhile, Rubio highlights the need for greater involvement of State Department staff in policy decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)