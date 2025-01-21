Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Shakeup: Restructuring the State Department

President Donald Trump's transition team has asked senior diplomats to step down, aligning the State Department with Trump's foreign policy objectives. This move demonstrates a wider effort to control the federal government. Uncertainty looms for career diplomats as Trump seeks personnel aligned with his 'America First' agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:29 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Shakeup: Restructuring the State Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a radical restructuring move, President Donald Trump's transition team has directed over a dozen senior career diplomats to vacate their roles as the new administration aims to shape its foreign policy and realign the diplomatic corps, according to two U.S. officials.

On assuming office, Trump has embraced efforts to overhaul federal government operations, with the State Department as a focal point. Sources indicate that the agency's No. 3 official, John Bass, is among those stepping down, as first reported by the Washington Post.

With ambitions to implement an 'America-First' foreign policy, Trump aims for a diplomatic workforce that aligns with his objectives. Meanwhile, Rubio highlights the need for greater involvement of State Department staff in policy decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025