Donald Trump's Unconventional Return: A Sworn-In Spectacle

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking a controversial and historic return to the White House. The ceremony, originally planned outdoors, was moved indoors due to severe weather conditions.

After the formal proceedings, Trump, known for his impromptu speaking style, headed to the Capitol Visitor Center. There, he engaged with supporters in a lengthy and freewheeling speech that touched on familiar campaign issues, criticisms toward opponents, and promises of strong actions.

The day was also marked by transitions, as Joe Biden bid farewell to Washington, addressing former staff at Joint Base Andrews before departing for California. The ceremony embodied a new chapter in American politics as Trump embarked on his mission with a bold narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)