Left Menu

Donald Trump's Unconventional Return: A Sworn-In Spectacle

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States amid a backdrop of wind-swept festivities and a blend of solemn and improvisational rhetoric. After his formal address, Trump delved into unscripted comments at the Capitol Visitor Center, highlighting grievances, promising actions, and criticizing recent presidential pardons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:57 IST
Donald Trump's Unconventional Return: A Sworn-In Spectacle
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking a controversial and historic return to the White House. The ceremony, originally planned outdoors, was moved indoors due to severe weather conditions.

After the formal proceedings, Trump, known for his impromptu speaking style, headed to the Capitol Visitor Center. There, he engaged with supporters in a lengthy and freewheeling speech that touched on familiar campaign issues, criticisms toward opponents, and promises of strong actions.

The day was also marked by transitions, as Joe Biden bid farewell to Washington, addressing former staff at Joint Base Andrews before departing for California. The ceremony embodied a new chapter in American politics as Trump embarked on his mission with a bold narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025