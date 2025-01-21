Left Menu

Colombia's Strife: Government Poised for Military Action as Rebel Attacks Surge

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced military action against the National Liberation Army (ELN) after a series of violent attacks. Despite peace talks initiated in 2022, violence in regions like Catatumbo has escalated, leading to thousands fleeing and an 11,000 people displacement crisis.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Monday that the army will launch offensive operations against the National Liberation Army (ELN) following a surge of violent attacks in the country's northeast. The attacks left dozens dead and forced thousands to abandon their homes.

On platform X, Petro denounced the ELN as a drug trafficking group with methods akin to those of infamous cartel leader Pablo Escobar. Despite peace talks initiated in 2022 with promises of a swift demobilization, negotiations have hit roadblocks over disarmament terms and economic reforms.

The situation intensified after President Petro halted negotiations in response to violence in Catatumbo, a region crucial for coca production. This conflict led to the displacement of around 11,000 people, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Local officials, along with community leaders like Sandra Tijaro, have voiced their distress.

