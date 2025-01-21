Trump's Triumphant Return: America Declares 'Liberation Day'
Donald Trump reclaimed the U.S. presidency, promising to end America’s decline with a series of executive orders on immigration and energy. His return marks history as he becomes the first president to win a second term after losing. His inauguration speech echoed past themes and highlighted divisive policies.
Donald Trump has reclaimed the presidency, boldly promising that 'America's decline is over.' Speaking at the U.S. Capitol, he vowed to crackdown on illegal immigration and positioned himself as a divine savior of the nation. "For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is Liberation Day," Trump declared.
Trump's inauguration marks a remarkable comeback for a twice-impeached former president. He pledges immediate action through executive orders on immigration and energy, setting a contentious agenda that will test presidential authority. Plans include a national emergency declaration at the Mexican border and resuming controversial immigration policies.
The address, while portraying Trump as a unifier, retained sharp partisan tones. He criticized prior administrations on their immigration and foreign policies and announced controversial decisions, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico. His speech saw support from key industry leaders while posing challenges for U.S. allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
