Presidential Oath: Tradition or Constitution?

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump sparked online discussion by taking his oath of office without placing his left hand on the two Bibles held by his wife, Melania. Although this deviation from tradition drew attention, legal scholars affirm it carries no constitutional weight.

According to Jeremi Suri, a historian and presidential scholar at the University of Texas, Austin, the American Constitution does not require a religious element in the presidential oath. He highlighted that the founding fathers deliberately left room for a secular oath, accommodating even an atheist president.

The constitutional mandate specifies only that the president must swear or affirm their duty to the office. Despite the absence of official comments from Trump's representatives, his team noted that Trump selected the Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and another given to him by his mother for his oath.

(With inputs from agencies.)