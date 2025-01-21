Left Menu

Presidential Oath: Tradition or Constitution?

Donald Trump's inauguration stirred curiosity online when he took his oath without placing his hand on the Bible. Experts assert that the act holds no legal significance, as the U.S. Constitution doesn't mandate a religious component. Trump's team did not provide comments on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:02 IST
Presidential Oath: Tradition or Constitution?
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump sparked online discussion by taking his oath of office without placing his left hand on the two Bibles held by his wife, Melania. Although this deviation from tradition drew attention, legal scholars affirm it carries no constitutional weight.

According to Jeremi Suri, a historian and presidential scholar at the University of Texas, Austin, the American Constitution does not require a religious element in the presidential oath. He highlighted that the founding fathers deliberately left room for a secular oath, accommodating even an atheist president.

The constitutional mandate specifies only that the president must swear or affirm their duty to the office. Despite the absence of official comments from Trump's representatives, his team noted that Trump selected the Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and another given to him by his mother for his oath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025