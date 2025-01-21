Marco Rubio: Confirmed as Secretary of State Amid Unanimous Senate Vote
The Senate unanimously confirmed Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida, as Secretary of State, marking President Trump's first Cabinet member. Rubio, known for his understanding of American foreign policy, is among Trump's least controversial picks, winning a decisive 99-0 vote. Senate committees are advancing other nominations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive move, the Senate confirmed Marco Rubio as Secretary of State on Monday, voting unanimously on Inauguration Day to approve the first member of President Donald Trump's new Cabinet.
The Republican senator from Florida won the confirmation vote 99-0, signifying bipartisan support as Senate committees continue to advance additional nominations, including those for the defense and CIA positions.
Rubio, who has been praised for his intelligence and foreign policy expertise, is set to become the first Latino Secretary of State, adding his significant experience in international affairs to Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beed sarpanch murder: Leaders meet Maharashtra guv for removal of Dhananjay Munde from cabinet
Karnataka Cabinet Ministers Lash Out at Kumaraswamy Over Corruption Claims
Fluoride Debate Resurfaces: Trump Administration's Potential Shift in Water Policy
Maharashtra Launches 'E-Cabinet' to Revolutionize Governance
We will tell Cabinet Secretary that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in Union Budget that can disturb level-playing field: EC.