Biden's Emotional Farewell and Unwavering Commitment

On Monday, Joe Biden marked the end of his over 50-year political career, vowing to stay engaged in public service. His final moments in office were marked by an unexpected gesture to his successor, Donald Trump, who vowed to overturn Biden's legacy during his inauguration speech.

Prior to the transition of power, Biden extended a traditional greeting to Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House. Despite the cold weather and political rivalry, they exchanged courtesies, including a ride together to the Capitol where Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President.

As the Bidens prepared to depart, Joe Biden addressed his team, acknowledging their contributions and urging them to remain committed to the cause. The Bidens then took their leave, flying to California to reconnect with family, with Biden humorously acknowledging Trump's speech and the ongoing work ahead.

