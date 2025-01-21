Trump Overturns Biden's Sanctions on Israeli Settlers

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked sanctions established by the Biden administration against Israeli settler groups accused of violence towards Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the new White House website.

The executive order, initially set forth on February 1, 2024, had sought to curb activities labeled as 'undermining peace, security, and stability' in the contested region.

This move by Trump undoes a significant policy executed by President Joe Biden, which targeted individuals and entities, restricting U.S. dealings. The sanctions aimed to pressure the Israeli government into cracking down on extremism, an effort aligned with broader international calls for maintaining prospects of a two-state solution in the territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)