Trump Overturns Biden's Sanctions on Israeli Settlers

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israeli settler groups accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The decision reverses a policy aiming at holding extremists accountable, which had been lauded by some Western allies concerned about escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The executive order, initially set forth on February 1, 2024, had sought to curb activities labeled as 'undermining peace, security, and stability' in the contested region.

The executive order, initially set forth on February 1, 2024, had sought to curb activities labeled as 'undermining peace, security, and stability' in the contested region.

This move by Trump undoes a significant policy executed by President Joe Biden, which targeted individuals and entities, restricting U.S. dealings. The sanctions aimed to pressure the Israeli government into cracking down on extremism, an effort aligned with broader international calls for maintaining prospects of a two-state solution in the territories.

