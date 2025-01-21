Trump Overturns Biden's Sanctions on Israeli Settlers
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israeli settler groups accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The decision reverses a policy aiming at holding extremists accountable, which had been lauded by some Western allies concerned about escalating tensions.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked sanctions established by the Biden administration against Israeli settler groups accused of violence towards Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the new White House website.
The executive order, initially set forth on February 1, 2024, had sought to curb activities labeled as 'undermining peace, security, and stability' in the contested region.
This move by Trump undoes a significant policy executed by President Joe Biden, which targeted individuals and entities, restricting U.S. dealings. The sanctions aimed to pressure the Israeli government into cracking down on extremism, an effort aligned with broader international calls for maintaining prospects of a two-state solution in the territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Eases Humanitarian Aid Restrictions to Syria
Escalating Tensions: Shooting Attack in West Bank Undermines Peace Efforts
Biden Administration Redirects Military Aid from Egypt to Lebanon
Biden Administration Bans Medical Debt from Credit Reports
Biden Administration Blocks 9/11 Plea Deal