Saudi Arabia's Anticipated Entry into the Abraham Accords
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham Accords. These agreements aim at normalizing relations between Israel and various Arab nations, marking a significant shift in Middle Eastern diplomatic relationships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a bold statement made on Monday, former U.S. President Donald Trump shared his belief that Saudi Arabia will eventually join the Abraham Accords. These accords are crucial diplomatic agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states.
Trump's remark was delivered during a session with reporters, where he confidently predicted Saudi Arabia's participation in these historic agreements.
The Abraham Accords have already seen several Arab nations establish or improve diplomatic relations with Israel, and Saudi Arabia's inclusion would mark another major development in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

