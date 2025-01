Trump's Reversal: DEI and LGBTQ+ Protections Threatened

President Donald Trump on Monday decisively revoked executive orders advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as rights for LGBTQ+ and racial minorities, marking a significant shift from the policies of former President Joe Biden.

While Biden had prioritized advancing racial and gender equity, Trump's administration emphasizes a 'merit-based' and 'color blind' approach, distancing itself from 'socially engineering' public and private policies.

The administration's decision, marked by controversy, coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highlighting stark contrasts in civil rights approaches. Advocacy groups remain resolute in challenging these setbacks, stressing continued efforts to combat discrimination and uphold equal rights for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)