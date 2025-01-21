Trump's Immigration Overhaul: Border Walls, Deportations, and Legal Battles

In an assertive push on immigration policy, President Donald Trump declared illegal immigration a national emergency, proposing sweeping changes. The administration aims to enhance border security, deploying military support for wall construction and increasing deportations. Immigration laws surrounding 'birthright citizenship' are also under scrutiny.

As part of Trump's efforts, the Biden-era CBP One application, facilitating legal entry for migrants, has been abruptly shut down. This move has left many migrants stranded in Mexican border towns, prompting confusion and uncertainty about their next steps. Civil rights groups and advocates are poised to contest these decisions in legal forums.

Proponents argue Trump's hardline approach is necessary, while critics warn of the humanitarian costs associated with mass deportations and stricter border controls. The American political landscape remains sharply divided on immigration, reflecting broader societal debates about the treatment and rights of undocumented immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)