Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Overhaul: Border Walls, Deportations, and Legal Battles

President Trump announced a drastic immigration agenda, declaring a national emergency. This includes a border wall, deportations, and legal changes like ending 'birthright citizenship.' Biden's legal entry app was abolished, leaving migrants in limbo. Civil rights groups and critics plan to challenge these measures in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:56 IST
Trump's Immigration Overhaul: Border Walls, Deportations, and Legal Battles
immigration

In an assertive push on immigration policy, President Donald Trump declared illegal immigration a national emergency, proposing sweeping changes. The administration aims to enhance border security, deploying military support for wall construction and increasing deportations. Immigration laws surrounding 'birthright citizenship' are also under scrutiny.

As part of Trump's efforts, the Biden-era CBP One application, facilitating legal entry for migrants, has been abruptly shut down. This move has left many migrants stranded in Mexican border towns, prompting confusion and uncertainty about their next steps. Civil rights groups and advocates are poised to contest these decisions in legal forums.

Proponents argue Trump's hardline approach is necessary, while critics warn of the humanitarian costs associated with mass deportations and stricter border controls. The American political landscape remains sharply divided on immigration, reflecting broader societal debates about the treatment and rights of undocumented immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025