Legal Battle Over Birthright Citizenship

Immigrant and civil rights advocates, led by the ACLU, have filed a lawsuit against an executive order from President Trump, challenging its attempt to strip birthright citizenship from certain U.S.-born babies.

Updated: 21-01-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:06 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo: X@realDonaldTrump) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Immigrant and civil rights groups, spearheaded by the American Civil Liberties Union, have initiated legal proceedings against a birthright citizenship executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit argues that the order, signed shortly after Trump took office, attempts to revoke U.S. citizenship from babies born in the country under certain conditions, which advocates claim is a violation of constitutional rights.

The statement issued by the advocates labels the executive order as unconstitutional, marking the latest in a series of legal challenges faced by the Trump administration over immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

