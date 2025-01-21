Legal Battle Over Birthright Citizenship
Immigrant and civil rights advocates, led by the ACLU, have filed a lawsuit against an executive order from President Trump, challenging its attempt to strip birthright citizenship from certain U.S.-born babies.
