Manipur's Statehood Day: A Call for Unity and Dignity
On Manipur's Statehood Day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged citizens to uphold the state's pride amidst ongoing ethnic violence. Celebrating its full statehood since January 21, 1972, Singh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his support and stressed collective effort for a brighter future.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh called upon the people of Manipur to pledge toward maintaining the state's pride and dignity as they commemorated Statehood Day.
Manipur attained full statehood on January 21, 1972, marking a pivotal chapter in its history. In recognition of this day, Singh emphasized the importance of unified efforts to preserve the state's integrity, especially amid current ethnic violence resulting in over 250 fatalities and thousands displaced since May 2023.
Expressing gratitude, Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his supportive remarks, noting that such encouragement fuels Manipur's aspirations for a promising future in alignment with national progress.
