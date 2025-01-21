Left Menu

Karnataka Commemorates Gandhi's Legacy in Historic Belagavi Rally

Prominent Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, gather in Belagavi to commemorate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency in Congress. The 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally honors Gandhi's enduring values and counters BJP narratives amidst poignant historical reflections.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi reach Belagavi (Photo Credit: Karnataka CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday at Belagavi Airport. The leaders flew in from Delhi to participate in a landmark rally marking the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi becoming Congress President.

The rally, entitled 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,' attracted significant political figures, including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. He lauded Gandhi's lasting influence, emphasizing global recognition of his leadership and non-violence ethos. Shivakumar reaffirmed that Gandhi's values persist despite his passing a century ago.

Amid celebrations, Shivakumar criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling them as the "Godse party" for their alleged lack of historical understanding. The event seeks to relive the 1924 Congress session chaired by Gandhi in Belgaum, and also serves as a political message to the current BJP-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

