Trump's Controversial Return: 1,500 Pardons and Bold Executive Orders
Donald Trump, reclaiming the U.S. Presidency, pardoned 1,500 supporters involved in the Capitol attack. His swift actions included rolling back immigration and environmental regulations, triggering market reactions. Trump's inauguration, marked by his portrayal as a God-chosen savior, promised aggressive policy shifts, including immigration clampdowns and revoking diversity initiatives.
Donald Trump, in a dramatic return to the presidency, executed one of his first acts by pardoning 1,500 supporters who had been charged for their roles in the Capitol attack four years ago. The decision followed his swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, a venue historically associated with the event he now pardoned.
Immediately after assuming office, Trump signed executive orders reversing numerous policies of his predecessor, impacting immigration, environmental regulations, and racial and gender diversity initiatives. These actions sent ripples through financial markets, highlighting the abrupt policy shifts of Trump's new administration.
His inauguration ceremony, a triumphant return marked by survival against two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction, saw Trump depicting himself as a divinely chosen protector of American greatness. His bold declarations were supported by Republican majorities in Congress, setting the stage for contentious policy battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
