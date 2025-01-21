Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Election Manifesto as a Threat to Welfare
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP's election manifesto, labeling it a threat to public welfare. He claimed the party aims to eliminate free education and health services, impacting the poor in Delhi. Kejriwal urged voters to reject the BJP's policies.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticized the BJP's newest election manifesto, calling it 'dangerous for the country.' Kejriwal accused the party of planning to dismantle free education in government schools and shut down essential health services, including the Mohalla Clinics, if they secure power.
During a heated press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had revealed its 'true intentions' through the manifesto and warned voters about the potential repercussions of supporting the party.
He urged the public to refrain from voting for the BJP, arguing that their proposed policies could jeopardize the nation's future and severely affect the lives of Delhi’s poor. The BJP has yet to issue a response to these claims.
