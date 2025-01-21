Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Election Manifesto as a Threat to Welfare

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP's election manifesto, labeling it a threat to public welfare. He claimed the party aims to eliminate free education and health services, impacting the poor in Delhi. Kejriwal urged voters to reject the BJP's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:55 IST
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Election Manifesto as a Threat to Welfare
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticized the BJP's newest election manifesto, calling it 'dangerous for the country.' Kejriwal accused the party of planning to dismantle free education in government schools and shut down essential health services, including the Mohalla Clinics, if they secure power.

During a heated press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had revealed its 'true intentions' through the manifesto and warned voters about the potential repercussions of supporting the party.

He urged the public to refrain from voting for the BJP, arguing that their proposed policies could jeopardize the nation's future and severely affect the lives of Delhi’s poor. The BJP has yet to issue a response to these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025