U.S. to Withdraw from WHO: Trump Criticizes Agency Over Pandemic Handling
President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will exit the World Health Organization, citing mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and undue political influence. This decision may jeopardize key health programs globally, as the U.S. is the WHO's largest financial contributor. The move is met with international concern.
President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization, citing the entity's alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and susceptibility to political influence from member states.
The departure, set to happen within a year, threatens the funding and progress of global health initiatives, including those tackling diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.
The move, while unsurprising given Trump's previous criticisms, has drawn international concern, particularly from countries like China, who have voiced support for the WHO's role in global health governance.
