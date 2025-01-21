Left Menu

U.S. to Withdraw from WHO: Trump Criticizes Agency Over Pandemic Handling

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will exit the World Health Organization, citing mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and undue political influence. This decision may jeopardize key health programs globally, as the U.S. is the WHO's largest financial contributor. The move is met with international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:30 IST
U.S. to Withdraw from WHO: Trump Criticizes Agency Over Pandemic Handling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization, citing the entity's alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and susceptibility to political influence from member states.

The departure, set to happen within a year, threatens the funding and progress of global health initiatives, including those tackling diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

The move, while unsurprising given Trump's previous criticisms, has drawn international concern, particularly from countries like China, who have voiced support for the WHO's role in global health governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025