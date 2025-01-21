U.S. to Withdraw from WHO: Trump Criticizes Agency Over Pandemic Handling

President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization, citing the entity's alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and susceptibility to political influence from member states.

The departure, set to happen within a year, threatens the funding and progress of global health initiatives, including those tackling diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

The move, while unsurprising given Trump's previous criticisms, has drawn international concern, particularly from countries like China, who have voiced support for the WHO's role in global health governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)