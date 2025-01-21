Political Storm: Ramayan Misquote Sparks BJP-AAP Clash

In a fiery exchange ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has charged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misrepresenting the Ramayan, accusing him of insulting deities Lord Ram and Sita. The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva staged a fast as a rapproachment gesture, claiming Kejriwal's mistake demeaned Hindu sentiments.

Responding to these allegations, Kejriwal accused the BJP of protesting in Ravana's honor and possessing 'demonic tendencies.' He cautioned against the BJP, claiming that if they gained power, they would harm the city's poor and marginalized communities.

The political brawl over the Ramayan misquote adds to growing tensions in the state as the Delhi Assembly elections draw near. Both parties appear to be fortifying their positions, urging supporters and detractors alike into a fervent dialogue over cultural missteps and political motivations.

