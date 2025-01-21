Left Menu

Political Storm: Ramayan Misquote Sparks BJP-AAP Clash

The BJP accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misquoting the Ramayan, thereby disrespecting Hindu deities, igniting a heated verbal clash ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal, in turn, accused the BJP of exhibiting 'demonic tendencies' and defending Ravan. Both parties are ramping up tensions as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:43 IST
Political Storm: Ramayan Misquote Sparks BJP-AAP Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has charged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misrepresenting the Ramayan, accusing him of insulting deities Lord Ram and Sita. The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva staged a fast as a rapproachment gesture, claiming Kejriwal's mistake demeaned Hindu sentiments.

Responding to these allegations, Kejriwal accused the BJP of protesting in Ravana's honor and possessing 'demonic tendencies.' He cautioned against the BJP, claiming that if they gained power, they would harm the city's poor and marginalized communities.

The political brawl over the Ramayan misquote adds to growing tensions in the state as the Delhi Assembly elections draw near. Both parties appear to be fortifying their positions, urging supporters and detractors alike into a fervent dialogue over cultural missteps and political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025