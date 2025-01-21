Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams BJP Manifestos as Threat to Welfare Policies

Arvind Kejriwal criticized BJP's manifestos, claiming they threaten free health services and education in Delhi. He alleged that the BJP aims to dismantle current welfare systems, making life difficult for poorer families. The BJP's manifestos, however, promise aid and education for the needy. No response from BJP yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:24 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, has launched a vehement attack on the BJP, accusing the party of intending to dismantle free health and education services if it comes to power. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal described the BJP's election manifestos as 'dangerous for the country'.

Kejriwal warned that under the BJP, free educational benefits currently aiding 1.8 million children could be curtailed. Additionally, plans to shut down Mohalla Clinics, according to him, would impose significant financial burdens on families, potentially costing an additional Rs 15,000 monthly for basic needs.

While the BJP's manifestos propose financial aids and free education for the needy, Kejriwal sees these as deceptive, restricting current benefits. He urged voters to resist the BJP's policies, which he claims jeopardize the progress made under AAP governance. The BJP is yet to issue a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

