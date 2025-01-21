Left Menu

Slovak Opposition Challenges Fico's EU Strategy

Opposition leader Michal Simecka initiated a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico, accusing him of attempting to take Slovakia out of the EU. Despite criticism of Fico's pro-Russian stance, the government's majority is expected to support him, ensuring his position remains secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:07 IST
Slovak Opposition Challenges Fico's EU Strategy

Slovak opposition leader Michal Simecka launched a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico, alleging that Fico is paving the way for a Slovak exit from the European Union. This political maneuver, however, appears set to fail due to Fico's slim majority in parliament.

Amid escalating tensions over his foreign policy decisions, Fico has favored maintaining ties with Russia during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, critiquing EU sanctions on Moscow and halting Slovakia's military aid to Kyiv. This has fueled fears within the opposition of a potential EU disintegration under his leadership.

Despite opposition claims, Fico's cabinet is projected to receive necessary support from key parliamentary factions to retain power. Meanwhile, the prime minister continues to strengthen wide-ranging foreign alliances, meeting Russian President Putin and engaging in international diplomacy with China, Brazil, and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025