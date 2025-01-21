Slovak opposition leader Michal Simecka launched a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico, alleging that Fico is paving the way for a Slovak exit from the European Union. This political maneuver, however, appears set to fail due to Fico's slim majority in parliament.

Amid escalating tensions over his foreign policy decisions, Fico has favored maintaining ties with Russia during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, critiquing EU sanctions on Moscow and halting Slovakia's military aid to Kyiv. This has fueled fears within the opposition of a potential EU disintegration under his leadership.

Despite opposition claims, Fico's cabinet is projected to receive necessary support from key parliamentary factions to retain power. Meanwhile, the prime minister continues to strengthen wide-ranging foreign alliances, meeting Russian President Putin and engaging in international diplomacy with China, Brazil, and Turkey.

