Belarus Opposition Leader Condemns Lukashenko's Pre-Election Tactics

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, has accused President Alexander Lukashenko of manipulating the West by slowly releasing political prisoners ahead of the upcoming election. The election is perceived as a method for Lukashenko to extend his 31-year rule through alleged rigging and sham processes.

Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Tsikhanouskaya dismissed the Belarusian election as a "ritual for dictators," emphasizing the lack of free media and opposition. While welcoming the recent pardons of 23 individuals prosecuted for "extremist" activities, she indicated these gestures are merely strategic moves by Lukashenko to gain favor with Western powers.

Tsikhanouskaya stressed the importance of halting repression and releasing all political prisoners to consider any political dialogue. She called for international support against dictatorship and highlighted that any peace talks on Ukraine should address the sovereignty and future of Belarus, cautioning against its potential annexation by Russia.

