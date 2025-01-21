World News in Focus: Protests, Pardons, and Political Gambits

Greenpeace activists staged a daring climate change protest during the World Economic Forum in Davos, bypassing tight security to unfurl banners calling for taxing the super-rich and funding sustainable futures.

Donald Trump, on his first day back in office, issued sweeping executive orders, pardoning supporters from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. Despite fiery rhetoric, he held potential for easing US-China trade tensions.

Global political tensions persist, with South Korean President Yoon defending his actions during an impeachment trial and Belarusian leader Lukashenko accused of manipulating prisoner releases ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)