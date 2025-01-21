Left Menu

World News in Focus: Protests, Pardons, and Political Gambits

This brief covers worldwide current events including climate protests by Greenpeace at the Davos Forum, Trump's presidential actions including pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, US-China tariff negotiations, South Korean impeachment hearings, and more dramatic shifts in global politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:28 IST
World News in Focus: Protests, Pardons, and Political Gambits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenpeace activists staged a daring climate change protest during the World Economic Forum in Davos, bypassing tight security to unfurl banners calling for taxing the super-rich and funding sustainable futures.

Donald Trump, on his first day back in office, issued sweeping executive orders, pardoning supporters from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. Despite fiery rhetoric, he held potential for easing US-China trade tensions.

Global political tensions persist, with South Korean President Yoon defending his actions during an impeachment trial and Belarusian leader Lukashenko accused of manipulating prisoner releases ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025