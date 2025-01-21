Controversial Pardons Stir U.S. Political Climate

Former President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, including a broad-range pardon for those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, have sparked controversy and drawn ire from numerous lawmakers. This move, announced on Inauguration Day, grants clemency to 1,500 defendants, many of whom were part of the infamous assault.

Among those released is Stewart Rhodes, the ex-leader of the Oath Keepers militia, who was found guilty of conspiracy against Congress. His release marks the start of several expected, including Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys, capturing tensions from those recognizing Trump's renewed influence.

Trump simultaneously pushed for aggressive policy shifts, including curbing wind power support and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. His actions are set to draw legal challenges while alarming both domestic and international communities over rapid policy inversions.

