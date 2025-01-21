Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz: Navigating German-U.S. Relations in the Trump Era

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed cautious optimism regarding German-U.S. relations under President Trump, following positive discussions. Emphasizing the importance of sustained alliance and self-reliance for Europe, Scholz highlighted the need for composure amidst uncertainty, particularly in trade, energy, and foreign policy.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed a measured optimism over the future of German-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump's administration. He highlighted encouraging initial talks but underscored the necessity for "cool heads" in these uncertain times.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz reiterated the significance of the U.S. as Germany's foremost ally outside Europe. The Chancellor pledged to maintain this relationship despite potential challenges, citing constructive discussions with President Trump and his advisors.

Scholz stressed the importance of European self-reliance while acknowledging ongoing concerns over Trump's policies on trade, energy, and foreign affairs. He urged for calm, warning against overreaction to public communications from Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

