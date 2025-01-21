Resignations Amidst Security Breakdown: Generals Step Down in Wake of Hamas Attack

In a dramatic development, Israel's top generals, led by Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, have resigned following significant security and intelligence failings during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Halevi's resignation heightens pressure for a public inquiry into the failures of that day, a prospect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed until after the war.

The resignations come amid a fragile ceasefire intended to end the conflict and facilitate the return of captives. Israel has announced a significant military operation in Jenin, signaling continual unrest. Palestinian health officials reported six deaths and 35 injuries during these latest clashes.

The ceasefire in Gaza has not extended peace to the West Bank, where violence has surged. The situation remains tense, with domestic criticism of Netanyahu's ceasefire deal, which included releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages held by Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)