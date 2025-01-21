Poland Prepares for Potential US Deportations
Polish PM Donald Tusk indicated that Poland is preparing for potential deportations from the US. While the new administration has not detailed any operations, the Foreign Ministry advises Polish citizens with expired passports to renew their documents. Poland urges all citizens abroad to consider returning home.
- Country:
- Poland
Amidst uncertainties, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that his government is gearing up for potential deportations of Polish citizens from the United States. The Foreign Ministry is actively preparing diplomatic missions as a precautionary measure, Tusk disclosed.
The Prime Minister noted that the new US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has yet to reveal specifics about its immigration operations. Consequently, Poland remains unaware if these actions could adversely affect their nationals. Tusk emphasized the necessity of being prepared regardless of any forthcoming decisions.
In tandem with these developments, Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski is encouraging Polish citizens residing overseas, particularly those with expired passports, to renew their documentation. Additionally, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry urged Poles abroad to return home, conceivably as a New Year's resolution, without directly mentioning the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Limpopo Task Force Cracks Down on Illegal Mining and Immigration Violations
Trump's Potential Policy Shift: Erasing Climate, Immigration, and LGBTQ+ Narratives
The Controversial 'Laken Riley Act': Senate Approaches Crucial Immigration Vote
Senate Moves Closer to Controversial Immigration Bill Vote
Controversial Immigration Bill Stirs Bipartisan Debate in Senate