Poland Prepares for Potential US Deportations

Amidst uncertainties, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that his government is gearing up for potential deportations of Polish citizens from the United States. The Foreign Ministry is actively preparing diplomatic missions as a precautionary measure, Tusk disclosed.

The Prime Minister noted that the new US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has yet to reveal specifics about its immigration operations. Consequently, Poland remains unaware if these actions could adversely affect their nationals. Tusk emphasized the necessity of being prepared regardless of any forthcoming decisions.

In tandem with these developments, Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski is encouraging Polish citizens residing overseas, particularly those with expired passports, to renew their documentation. Additionally, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry urged Poles abroad to return home, conceivably as a New Year's resolution, without directly mentioning the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)