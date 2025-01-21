Trump Reverses Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, Signals Renewed Support
US President Donald Trump revoked sanctions on Israeli settlers after their attack on Palestinian villages, signaling a shift toward greater support for Israel. The move was lauded by settler leaders and follows a pattern from Trump's previous term. Biden's original sanctions aimed at curbing settler violence.
In a significant policy shift, US President Donald Trump has repealed sanctions placed on Israeli settlers, following a violent raid on Palestinian villages in the West Bank. This decision is seen as an early signal of Trump's approach to Israeli-Palestinian relations during his second term.
The sanctions, initially imposed by the Biden administration, were intended to address rising violence and extremism among settlers. However, settler leaders have applauded Trump's move, viewing it as a return to the strong pro-Israel stance observed during his first presidency.
The Palestinians, living under Israeli military rule, have condemned the decision as it undermines efforts for a peaceful resolution. As tensions continue to simmer, Trump's actions are poised to influence future developments in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
