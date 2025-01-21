Left Menu

Manjhi's Ultimatum: Resignation Threat Over NDA Seat Distribution

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has threatened to resign over dissatisfaction with the NDA's seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Manjhi, representing the Hindustani Awam Morcha, seeks a better deal for his party, advocating for fair representation in the BJP-led coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:09 IST
Jitan Ram Manjhi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stirred political waters on Tuesday by threatening to resign from his cabinet position, citing unfair seat distribution in the NDA for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering in Munger district, the former Bihar Chief Minister expressed discontent with the BJP-led coalition's disregard for his party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha, in the allocation of seats. Highlighting past exclusions in Jharkhand and Delhi, Manjhi emphasized the need for visibility in Bihar.

Despite expressing loyalty to Narendra Modi's leadership, Manjhi demanded 40 seats for his party, aiming to secure a stronger position for the Dalit community he represents. This marks Manjhi's second recent public critique of the NDA coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

