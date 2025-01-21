Manjhi's Ultimatum: Resignation Threat Over NDA Seat Distribution

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stirred political waters on Tuesday by threatening to resign from his cabinet position, citing unfair seat distribution in the NDA for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering in Munger district, the former Bihar Chief Minister expressed discontent with the BJP-led coalition's disregard for his party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha, in the allocation of seats. Highlighting past exclusions in Jharkhand and Delhi, Manjhi emphasized the need for visibility in Bihar.

Despite expressing loyalty to Narendra Modi's leadership, Manjhi demanded 40 seats for his party, aiming to secure a stronger position for the Dalit community he represents. This marks Manjhi's second recent public critique of the NDA coalition.

